Clarion Hospital Reports Four New COVID-19 Cases

Friday, August 13, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported four new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, August 10, 2021.

For less than two months, this update has been weekly. Butler Healthcare System has determined it is now necessary to provide more frequent updates. These updates will be provided on Mondays and Thursdays until further notice.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, August 12, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 08/11/2021: 13,940
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,750
Positives: 2,215

Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 08/11/2021: 53,258
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,892
Positives: 4,217

Hospital Inpatients as of 08/12/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patient. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 10 patients. 0 suspected. 10 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


