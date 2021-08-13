Clarion Man Charged With Taking Woman’s Car Without Permission, Crashing It Due in Court Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who was reportedly involved in a crash while driving a woman’s vehicle without her permission is scheduled to stand for a hearing in court next week.

Court documents indicate 63-year-old Kent Craig Hilliard is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, on the following charges:

– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

– Driving Without A License, Summary



– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary– Not Yield At Roadway, Summary

Hilliard is currently free on his own recognizance.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred in Toby Township in June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:26 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to State Route 68 in Toby Township, Clarion County, for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

At the scene, police interviewed a known woman who reported she was traveling south on Route 68 when another vehicle pulled out in front of her. The woman told police she attempted to swerve away but struck the front end of the other vehicle.

Police then interviewed the other driver, identified as Kent Hilliard, who reportedly said he was pulling out of a driveway, turning left when he was struck by the other vehicle.

According to the complaint, Hilliard also told police he took the vehicle from the residence of a known woman where he was staying to watch her dogs. He also then admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Police then contacted the known woman who was the owner of the vehicle that Hilliard was operating.

The complaint states the woman said she did not give Hilliard permission to use the vehicle. She also noted the keys to the vehicle had been left hanging near her door.

The charges were filed against Hilliard through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on June 21.

RELATED:

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 68

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.