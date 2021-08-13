Clarion River Valley Strikers Soccer Club Visit Pittsburgh Riverhounds

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Clarion River Valley Strikers Soccer Club visited Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Wednesday.

A contingent of 75 Clarion River Valley Strikers soccer players and parents attended the semi-pro Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC match against Miami FC on Wednesday, August 11.

The Riverhounds lost the game 3-2 in a tough-fought match in muggy conditions.

The Strikers were allowed down on the field after the game at Highmark Stadium at Station Square.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.