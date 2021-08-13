Featured Local Job: Many Careers at Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Paramedic – Full-Time/ Per-Diem

Provides emergency and non‑emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the advanced life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:



Minimum of 21 years of age. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Valid PA Paramedic Certification. Maintain current successful course completion at all times in the following programs: Basic Cardiac Life Support; Advanced Cardiac Life Support; Pediatric Advanced Life Support; International Trauma Life Support; Emergency Vehicle Operators Course. Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four (4) years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two (2) years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a driver’s license suspended under the point system. HAZMAT R&I training within one (1) year of the date of employment. Meet all additional requirements as identified by the PA Department of Health. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 2 Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 3 Full-Time 1 Per-Diem

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital’s mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ICU experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 1 Full Time, 1Per-Diem

Provide respiratory therapy and PFT to patients as ordered by physicians according to established standards and practices. Also instruction of subordinate staff members and assist in continuing education programs.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited program in respiratory therapy. CRT is required; RRT is preferred.

Staff Nurse, RN – Swing/Rehab.- 2 Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital’s mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

LPN – Med/Surg – 1 Full-Time, 1 Per-Diem

Under the direction of a Registered Nurse, the LPN will provide direct patient care, meeting both psychological and physical needs of the patients in accordance with physicians’ orders, AOA, OSHA, nursing and department policies. The LPN fulfills these duties to contribute to the continuity and quality of care that fosters the best interest and well-being of all patients and their families.

Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as a licensed practical nurse. Certified in basic CPR.

Staff Nurse, RN – ED – 2-Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ED experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Nurse Extern- Med/Surg – 1 Part-Time

Provides direct patient care encompassing admission, and discharge process, physical hygiene, and treatment intervention within limits of authority. Maintains adherence to patients’ rights. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Must be enrolled in an accredited Registered Nursing School and maintain good academic standing. Must sign and comply with Nurse Extern Scholarship Agreement.

Radiation Therapist – Per-Diem

This position is accountable for administering radiation therapy by exposing specific areas of the patient’s body to prescribed doses of radiation through the application of advanced technical knowledge while maintaining strict attention to patient care. The Radiation Therapist is under the direct supervision of the Cancer Center Nurse Manager and the authority of the Medical Oncologist.

Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited radiation therapy program, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (A.R.R.T.), and licensed by the State Department of Health. Current certification as a radiation therapist. CPR certification.

Radiology Tech – Per-Diem

Operate radiologic equipment to make clinical diagnostic x-ray films as directed by physicians and perform routine diagnostic procedures according to established standards and practices. Additional Coverage needed for AC Valley.

Qualifications:

ARRT Certified, PACS experience, CPR certification

Working Conditions:

Subject to electrical and radiant energy hazards. Lifting and positioning of patients. Lifting supplies. Standing, walking most of the day.

Housekeeping Aide – Full-Time

Responsible for carrying out all cleaning, following hospital’s policy and procedure manual and all schedules posted, such as: Empties and cleans all waste receptacles, Damp dusts all patient areas, Cleans and maintains all bathrooms, Spot wall washes, General cleaning of all areas, Keep any records of daily work as needed, Make beds after cleaning of a discharge or transfer room.

Qualifications:

High school education or equivalent preferred. Some prior commercial housekeeping experience preferred.

Cook – 1- Full-Time

The Cook prepares and cooks breakfast and lunch according to general and special diet menus for patients and employees. Direct contact with dietary employees, and other hospital employees, and occasionally vendors.

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Minimum of 2 years experience of large volume cooking in either a healthcare or education environment.

Medical Technologist – Full-Time

Performs test procedures on patient specimens in a timely, accurate manner without supervision.

Qualifications:

Requires a four-year bachelor’s degree with a major in Medical Technology or a four-year degree in life science, in which case certification from an accredited training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology or American Medical Technologists) is required.

Will consider a Medical Lab Technician who has completed a certified training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology) if eligible to sit for MT registry.

Dietary Aide – 2- Full-Time

Works as a team member with other dietary aides, cooks, and food service supervisors in order to provide nutritious, attractive, and timely meals for patients, hospital personnel, and guests. Maintains clean and sanitary dishes, kitchen, dining, and serving areas.

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent. Experience in food handling and service desirable.

Wheelchair Van Driver– Full-Time

Provides non-emergency transportation in the wheelchair van. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age, or 3 years driving experience with a clean driving record. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Maintain a valid CPR and First Aid certification.

Maintain current successful completion at all times in the following programs. Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a driver’s license suspended under the point system. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.

Financial Counseling Representative – Part-Time

The Financial Counseling Clerk takes appropriate action to identify and verify patients’ financial liability for services. The clerk attempts to collect in full, set payment arrangements, or assists in obtaining information for the Financial Assistance program in accordance with department policy. During the collection process, the clerk maintains a professional approach when interacting with the community, co-workers, and other departments within the institution. The clerk adheres to departmental and hospital policies and procedures.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent education. One year of experience with hospital information technology processes. One year of experience in a high-volume fast-paced credit and collection environment. Must be able to operate an adding machine, calculator, and PC with a high level of accuracy. Medical terminology is helpful but can be learned.

Radiology Receptionist/Transcriptionist – Full Time

Performs a variety of secretarial and clerical duties in the Radiology Department.

Answers phone in a courteous manner and identifies self and Radiology Department.

Greets all departmental visitors; screens all incoming phone calls to ensure accurate and efficient departmental communications. At Offsite Locations when assigned, does the registration of patients using established procedures to initiate medical record, patient accounting, and enters orders into Meditech. All registration processes are to be completed with a high degree of accuracy with special attention to the collections of financial information, authorizations, and referrals if required, and other related requirements.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an approved two-year business college with an emphasis on medical terminology and transcription, or high school graduate with computer skills, and transcription experience in a medical setting.

Registration Clerk – Full-Time

Responsible to the Patient Access Department for the accurate and efficient registration of all patients. Responsible to the customer (patients, physicians, staff, and others) for courteous, accurate, and timely service.

Qualifications:

High School Graduate/GED

Customer Service experience

PC skills, keyboarding/typing skills, basic math skills, good verbal communication skills

Must be neat and well-groomed

Incumbents with course work or experience in medical terminology and/or previous hospital/physician office experience desired.

Ultrasound Tech – 1 Per-Diem

Perform ultrasonic diagnostic procedures, e.g. abdominal and pelvic, carotid doppler, for patients as ordered.

Qualifications:

Completion of course for radiology technicians and/or course in ultrasonic technology.

Registration/license as required

Knowledge of the ultrasound equipment, matrix camera system, transducers, and other accessories related to the ultrasound unit. Previous experience desirable.

Registered Radiology Technologist and/or registered or registry eligible in ultrasound. (American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonographers)

Experience in the general abdomen, obstetrics and gynecology, prostate and carotid doppler is required.

CPR required.

CT Technologist – Per-Diem

Produce computerized tomographic scanner radiographs of designated anatomical areas as ordered/directed, according to established practices and procedures.

Qualifications:

Must be ARRT Certified

Experience with a 64 slice CT Scanner desired

One year of experience in CT is preferred but not required

Able to lift up to 75 lbs

Subject to electrical and radiant energy hazards. Lifting patients, supplies, etc.

