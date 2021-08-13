Forest Area School District: Going Above and Beyond for Students, Community

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Covering a geographic area of 503 square miles and serving a total population of approximately 400 students, Forest Area School District stands apart from many other school districts.

(Pictured: Forest Area School District Superintendent Amanda Hetrick)

“There’s really a chance to get to know each of the students personally and be involved in their lives over a long period of time,” Superintendent Amanda Hetrick told exploreClarion.com.

According to Hetrick, the way the staff at Forest Area works together is different than what she’s seen in many other areas.

“Our staff is willing to really go above and beyond to see students achieve their goals and dreams. We really work together using a team approach that you don’t always see in other places.”

Hetrick noted that the Forest Area School District has always received a great deal of support from the local community, including support from local businesses, churches, and county officials.

“The local community is so supportive of our schools and our students and will do just about anything we ask to help our kids succeed.”

“We’ve also recently worked hard to get broadband access expanded through a community partnership, and it has really improved access for many of our students.”

Forest Area School District also has a strong record of staff retention, Hetrick noted.

“When people come here, they tend to stay. We have very little turnover other than retirements.”

Hetrick also pointed to the commitment of the staff to the students and their needs, particularly in the last year and a half as the COVID-19 pandemic brought many challenges for educators.

“When we were doing remote learning, our staff delivered live-streaming every day, teaching as if we were still in school. That’s just one example of their level of commitment to their kids, and we really appreciate the effort our teachers made.”

According to Hetrick, the administration has also been working hard on their plans for mitigating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the coming year, with recommendations layers of protection based on how virus manifesting in the local region scheduled to go to the board at their next upcoming meeting.

Hetrick noted the geography of the district also provides more than many other areas.

“I can walk out of my door, and there’s the Allegheny National Forest on one side and the Allegheny River on the other side. It’s a really beautiful natural setting to work in.”

Another difference at Forest Area is the students themselves, Hetrick said.

“Our students tend to be more interested in the practical, asking ‘what can I do with this?’ It’s different kids I see in a lot of other places. Students here tend to choose electives that are hands-on, things they can see leading them somewhere they want to go in terms of a career path.”

Currently, Forest Area School District has an opening for a Full-time School Counselor.

According to Hetrick, the position requires a PA Certification as an Elementary and Secondary School Counselor, the counselor will be working primarily with high school students, as the district already has an Elementary School Counselor.

Hetrick said the primary responsibilities will focus on career education, academics, and supporting students academically, as well as personal and social development.

“We want someone with a good understanding of adolescents who is committed to helping students find their own, individual path to success.”

According to Hetrick, with the district being in a rather isolated area, they also want counselors who can help students to expand their thinking and introduce them to possibilities for their future that they may not see in their immediate area.

She noted that an understanding of entrepreneurship and its importance in a community like the one in Forest County would also be beneficial.

“A lot of people here have figured out how to run their own businesses and we try to imbue those skills in students if that’s what they think they want to do.”

Along with preparation for the future, Hetrick said having someone who can help students deal with personal development and empathize with what today’s youth face in the world, while also providing them with factual information on these issues, are also very important.

“We need someone who can go into classes and talk about the important social issues of today, dealing with things like drugs, domestic issues, suicide awareness, all those tough topics that kids face.”

While it is a big job, Hetrick noted that the supportive staff and community combined with a great student body and beautiful surroundings make it all more than worthwhile.

“I just love us. It’s a small, tight-knit community and we have a great partnership here. I honestly don’t know why anyone wouldn’t want to come here.”

