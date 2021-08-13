 

Karen Biltz

Friday, August 13, 2021 @ 06:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Karen Biltz, 72, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Born in Franklin on September 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Elizabeth (Donohue)Phillips- Biltz.

Karen was admitted to Polk Center on April 19, 1955 at the age of 6. Throughout her years at Polk Center she was cared for and loved by many.

Karen loved life, always having a positive attitude and a pleasant demeanor bringing joy to those around her. Karen always had a smile on her face. She was always happy, laughing, and loved to tease. She could brighten any room with her presence.

She loved animals, especially dogs, and swimming.

Surviving are 3 brothers: Russell K. Biltz of Franklin, Christopher Phillips and his wife Diane of Destin, FL; Luke Phillips of Franklin and three sisters, Amy Holcomb and her husband Glenn of Newtown, CT; Polly Pluck and her husband John of Ashland, MA and Beth Prorok and her husband Daniel of Franklin and many nieces and nephews.

Her step-father, George Phillips preceded her in death.

There will be no visitation or services.

Karen will be laid to rest next to her parents at Barkeyville Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and thoughts to Polk staff for their outstanding care for Karen.

The family suggests memorial donations to Polk Strong or Precious Paws Animal Rescue.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


