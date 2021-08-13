Marine Basic Training a Life Changing Experience for Shippenville Man

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man recently graduated from Marine Basic Training in South Carolina.

Todd Brazier, of Shippenville, graduated Marine Basic Training at Parris Island, South Carolina, on Friday, July 30.

Brazier was born in Clarion and spent his early years at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School before moving to Shippenville and attending Keystone Jr.-Sr. High School. He graduated in the spring of 2020 after being homeschooled for his final year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to his mother, Missy Pore, military service was something Todd had considered while attending high school, as he has an uncle on his father’s side who is an Air Force veteran, and his grandfather on his mother’s side is retired from the Army.

“It was just something we talked about, off and on, throughout high school,” Pore told exploreClarion.com.

During his senior year of high school, Brazier began considering military service more seriously.

Although he initially thought about going into the Air Force, he realized that he wasn’t ready to leave his hometown and family yet, so he worked locally and then made the decision to enlist in the Marines in the early spring of 2021.

“He made his decision in March and was gone a month later,” Pore noted.

His path to the service wasn’t without bumps in the road, though.

According to Pore, after leaving, he, like all the other new recruits, was quarantined for two weeks; however, he tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of the two-week period and had to remain in quarantine even longer.

He was finally able to begin training on May 3, and that, too, came with many challenges.

Like all marine recruits, Brazier had to undergo what is known as “The Crucible.” It is the final test of recruit training and is known for being extremely grueling. It is a 54-hour exercise during which recruits are only allowed a limited amount of food and sleep. It also involves combat simulation and ends with a nine-mile hike.

“He said it was just really intense,” Pore noted.

The training wasn’t without its high points, though.

During his initial rifle training, Brazier worked his way up to the expert level in shooting and took great pride in the accomplishment.

After successfully completing The Crucible and graduating Marine Basic Training, Brazier moved on to Marine Combat Training and will be sent from there on to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, for training in data analysis and communications where he will be assigned a more specific role.

Pore noted that his family members are very proud of Brazier’s accomplishments, but also miss him a great deal.

“It’s a sacrifice for us, too, because he’s not here with us now, and that’s something that’s not as recognized among the civilian population. He’s the service member making sacrifices but the families sacrifice, too. He has two younger sisters that miss him a lot.”

