New Superintendent Hired at Keystone School District

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – A new Superintendent was hired at Keystone School District this week.

According to Business Manager Vern Lauffer, the Keystone School Board hired Teresa Young as the district’s new superintendent at their meeting on August 9.

The vote was a unanimous 7-0, with two board members absent from the meeting.

Young will begin a three-year initial term on November 8.

Young most recently was employed as the Superintendent of Weatherly Area School District, located in Carbon County.

Weatherly is a rural district similar, in some ways, to Keystone, also operating one elementary school and one high school. Weatherly’s website states they have approximately 640 students while Keystone has approximately 970 students, and Weatherly covers approximately 100 square miles while Keystone covers 126 square miles.

Young will be taking over for acting Superintendent Michael McCormick.

McCormick, who is the Keystone’s Elementary Principal, became acting Superintendent on April 1, after acting Superintendent Patrick Gavin stepped down on March 31.

Gavin had taken over for former Superintendent Shawn Algoe who resigned on February 1.

