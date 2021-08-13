 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

New Superintendent Hired at Keystone School District

Friday, August 13, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-df1X9hUhSoQ1JDtGKNOX, Pa. (EYT) – A new Superintendent was hired at Keystone School District this week.

According to Business Manager Vern Lauffer, the Keystone School Board hired Teresa Young as the district’s new superintendent at their meeting on August 9.

The vote was a unanimous 7-0, with two board members absent from the meeting.

Young will begin a three-year initial term on November 8.

Young most recently was employed as the Superintendent of Weatherly Area School District, located in Carbon County.

Weatherly is a rural district similar, in some ways, to Keystone, also operating one elementary school and one high school. Weatherly’s website states they have approximately 640 students while Keystone has approximately 970 students, and Weatherly covers approximately 100 square miles while Keystone covers 126 square miles.

Young will be taking over for acting Superintendent Michael McCormick.

McCormick, who is the Keystone’s Elementary Principal, became acting Superintendent on April 1, after acting Superintendent Patrick Gavin stepped down on March 31.

Gavin had taken over for former Superintendent Shawn Algoe who resigned on February 1.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.