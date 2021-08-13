 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police: 16-Year-Old Busted Stealing Tuna Fish, Watching Porn

Friday, August 13, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newPITTSFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen was busted for stealing tuna fish and watching porn after breaking into a business in Warren County recently.

According to Warren-based State Police, around 7:00 p.m. on July 29, a burglary occurred at Meridien Hardwoods of PA on Old Pittsfield Road in Pittsfield Township, Warren County.

Police say a known 16-year-old male from Tidioute broke into the business, stole tuna fish valued at $1.00, and then used the office computers to access social media and pornographic websites.

PSP Warren released the above report on Thursday, August 12, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.