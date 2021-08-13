Police: 16-Year-Old Busted Stealing Tuna Fish, Watching Porn

PITTSFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen was busted for stealing tuna fish and watching porn after breaking into a business in Warren County recently.

According to Warren-based State Police, around 7:00 p.m. on July 29, a burglary occurred at Meridien Hardwoods of PA on Old Pittsfield Road in Pittsfield Township, Warren County.

Police say a known 16-year-old male from Tidioute broke into the business, stole tuna fish valued at $1.00, and then used the office computers to access social media and pornographic websites.

PSP Warren released the above report on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.