Portion of Timberline ATV Trail Closed

Friday, August 13, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

atvMARIENVILLE, Pa. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has announced that the east side of the “D” Loop on the Timberline ATV Trail will temporarily close at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13.

The trail will remain closed until the reconstruction is complete which is estimated to be mid-October.

The “D” Loop of the Timberline ATV Trail is in Highland Township, Elk County, Pa.

This labor-intensive project will be accomplished by a Student Conservation Association crew working with Forest Service personnel and is funded with recreation user fees collected from the sale of ATV/Off-Highway Vehicle permits.

This work is the second phase of the improvements accomplished in June on this trail segment and will involve the placement of paver blocks on the north side of the Twin Lick Run.

For additional information, please contact the Marienville Ranger District office at 814-927-6628.


