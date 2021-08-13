 

Punxsutawney Area Hospital Targeted by Unemployment Scammers

Friday, August 13, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Punxsy-HospitalYOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say over 50 Punxsutawney Area Hospital employees were recently targeted by unemployment scammers.

Punxsutawney-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of theft by deception/identity theft on August 2 involving 52 employees of the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

The victims include a Clarion resident, a Mayport resident, a Smicksburg resident, 30 Punxsutawney residents, four Brookville residents, two Oliveburg residents, two Indiana residents, a Walston resident, a Curwensville resident, a Valier resident, a DuBois resident, a Cherry Tree resident, a Rochester Mills resident, two Glen Campbell residents, two Home residents, a Rossiter resident, and a Wexford resident.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Thursday, August 12, 2021.


