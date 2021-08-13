Robert Parr Thompson, 83, formerly of Dayton, PA, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Morning Star Senior Living Facility in Parker, Colorado.

He was born on February 13, 1938, in Smicksburg, PA, to Wendell Parr and Anna Della (Manner) Thompson.

Robert honorably served his country in the US Air Force and worked as a salesman for various dental supply companies for 45 years.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy J. Freeman and Daphne C. Barnes, both of Parker, CO; grandsons, Alex Barnes and Brayden and Jack Freeman.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Harold Thompson of Indiana, PA, Robbie Lee Lettie of Porter, PA, and Elaine Neigh of Dayton, PA.

At Robert’s request, there will be no services.

Interment will be in Marion Center Cemetery, Marion Center, PA.

