Rummage Sale Set for Saturday at Clarion Moose Lodge

CLARION, Pa. – A special rummage sale to benefit a local veteran is scheduled for Saturday, August 14, at the Clarion Moose Lodge.

The rummage sale will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Items for sale will include clothing, toys, books, housewares, holiday items, furniture, and more.

Organizers will be accepting additional donations at the Moose Lodge on Friday, August 13, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

They will not be accepting any electronics, large furniture, tires, or Christmas trees, but other donations are welcome.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to help with the cost of building a bedroom onto the first floor of the home of a local disabled veteran.

The Clarion Moose Lodge is located at 401 Grand Avenue in Clarion.

