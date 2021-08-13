

Mrs. Shirley I. Solinger, 91, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 8:23 p.m. at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Shirley was born on August 7, 1930 in Cherrytree at the family home to the late Robert M. and Ruth Irene Horn Tarr.

She married Robert W. Turk in 1950 and they were married 19 years before his passing in 1969.

She later married Clarence E. “Gene” Solinger, Jr. on January 6, 1970 in Titusville. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2019

Shirley lived in the same home for 65 years. Soon after buying the house with her husband, Bob, Shirley opened a state-certified boarding home, Turk Boarding Home. For eight years, in the 1950s and early 1960s, she owned and operated the business. She did all the of the house keeping and cooking for her residents and her family. In 1962, she closed the boarding house and surrendered her state license.

In 1979, she became a cook at the Titusville Senior Center. She prepared meals and food for special events. She retired in 2001 after working there for 22 years.

She attended GED classes with her husband Gene and together received their high school diplomas in 1972.

She was a lifelong member of the Cherrytree Evangelical United Methodist Church where she served in many offices, including, Sunday school superintendent and Sunday school teacher.

Shirley enjoyed working with her flowers, cooking, baking, and traveling with her husband.

She is survived by two children, Bruce L. Turk and wife Linda of Hillsboro, OR, and Cindy Turk of Titusville; two grandchildren, Stephanie Lynn Murray and Heath Allen Turk; 8 great grandchildren, one great great grandson; a sister Karla Ohl and husband John of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by five brothers, and one sister.

Family and Friends may attend a memorial service on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St.

The family asks that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/.

Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.