SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Production Slabber – Titusville
Potential for Temporary to Permanent
1st and 2nd shift, $12/hr.
Qualified candidates must have a high school diploma/GED and a valid PA Driver’s license.
Duties (but not limited to):
- Follow all procedures including Safety policies/procedures
- Oversee machines to make sure the settings are correct
- Remove material from belts
- Package material in boxes or sacks
- Prepare product for shipping
- Maintain clean work space
Call for more info: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
Assembler – Oil City
1st shift, $11/hr.
Potential for Temporary to Permanent
Requirements:
- Prior use of hand/power tools
- Ability to stand for 8 hour shift
- Ability to follow all safety regulations
- Able to read prints for assembly
Candidates will assemble products and prepare parts for shipping.
Call for more info: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
Mechanical Assembler
12-week assignment
1st shift, $11/hr.
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to lift up to 50lbs.
- Must have some mechanical and math skills
Duties (but not limited to):
- Attach parts
- Tag parts
- Measure amounts of products
- Ensure products meet specs
- Package product
Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
Picker/Packer – Franklin and Grove City
1st shift opening for Packaging Assistant
- A long-term position that offers incentives and wage increases starting at $13/hour
Job Requirements:
- Must be able to stand, sit, bend, and lift
- Must have basic math skills
- Must be reliable
Duties (but not limited to):
- Count product
- Pack product in boxes
- Prepare boxes for shipping
Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
Grinders – Franklin
All Seasons has several openings for Grinders in the Franklin area.
$10-$11/hr.; 1st shift.
- Must have steel-toed shoes
- Prior grinding experience preferred, but not required
- Debur and grind various surfaces
- Understand and maintain job specs
- Ensure equipment is set up and run properly
Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
Lumber Handlers
$10-$12/hr.; 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
- Stack lumber between 12′-16′ to customers’ specs. with a partner
- Lift up to 50lbs.
- Quality control and flip plywood with a partner
- Use of air nailer and various saws after training
- Must be reliable
Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]
Assembler – Franklin
$11/hr.: temporary to permanent 1st shift
Responsible for assembly of various safety products including safety harnesses, retractable safety lines, and metal assemblies.
Duties include, but are not limited to raw material processing, cutting/marking raw materials, sub-assembly of sewn products, packaging, and operation of light machinery (presses, grommet machines, etc.).
Temporary to permanent 90 days.
Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED; ability to stand/walk for up to 3 hours at a time, with the regular lifting of five to 10 pounds.
Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
