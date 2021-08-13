Long Shot Preparing for Five-Year Anniversary Bash

FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot Ammo & Arms will be hosting an all-day event celebrating its five-year anniversary!

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Admission is free!

There will be food trucks, gun vendors, wineries, breweries, crafters, and much more.

Live music will be provided by Gary Bickerstaff from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Established in 2016, Long Shot now offers activities such as axe throwing, a virtual range, and a pistol range.







Swift Safariland Museum

The Swift Safariland Museum at Long Shot features big game trophies from all over the world.

Some of these trophies include an elephant, grizzly bear, lions, and much more.

The story behind each hunt is what makes this museum special. Almost all of the animals were taken with .220 Swift Caliber.

RV Campsite

An RV campsite just went in, so come and stay for a weekend and enjoy the many activities in the area!

RV Campgrounds is located right on Route 28 near some of the best features Pennsylvania has to offer.

Kayak drop ins, Rails for Trails access, fishing, ATV trails, and more.

Electrical and water hookups are available.

Pre-register for the event and enter into the free raffle on Facebook here.

Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, Pa. 16224.

For more information, call 814-365-7028 or visit their website: https://huntlongshot.com/.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.