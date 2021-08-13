 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Long Shot Preparing for Five-Year Anniversary Bash

Friday, August 13, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_6547-1024x768 (1)FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot Ammo & Arms will be hosting an all-day event celebrating its five-year anniversary!

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Admission is free!

There will be food trucks, gun vendors, wineries, breweries, crafters, and much more.

Live music will be provided by Gary Bickerstaff from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gary Bickerstaff

Established in 2016, Long Shot now offers activities such as axe throwing, a virtual range, and a pistol range.

IMG_6541

Swift Safariland Museum

The Swift Safariland Museum at Long Shot features big game trophies from all over the world.

Some of these trophies include an elephant, grizzly bear, lions, and much more.

The story behind each hunt is what makes this museum special. Almost all of the animals were taken with .220 Swift Caliber.

IMG_1650

IMG_1370

RV Campsite

An RV campsite just went in, so come and stay for a weekend and enjoy the many activities in the area!

RV Campgrounds is located right on Route 28 near some of the best features Pennsylvania has to offer.

Kayak drop ins, Rails for Trails access, fishing, ATV trails, and more.

Electrical and water hookups are available.

IMG_2791

Pre-register for the event and enter into the free raffle on Facebook here.

Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, Pa. 16224.

For more information, call 814-365-7028 or visit their website: https://huntlongshot.com/.

Long Shot 5 Year Anniversary Flier (1) (1)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.