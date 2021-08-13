SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Is Offering These Delicious Specials on Friday & Saturday
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Here comes the weekend! Start yours with a delicious meal at Wanango Country Club!
Join them on Friday or Saturday night and enjoy one of their dinner features.
Reservations are preferred but not required. Call 814-676-8133 and use Option #2 to make a reservation.
The event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Here are the specials for Friday and Saturday at Wanango Country Club:
Appetizers
Soup du Jour – $5
Loaded Potato Soup
Pork & Vegetable Egg Rolls – $8
Served with Chila soy sauce
Entrées
Entrées served starting at 4 p.m.
Entrées include a side salad and a choice of dressing.
Weekend Catch: Grouper – $28
Broiled grouper with wild rice, and seasonal vegetables, and finished with garlic lemon butter.
All You Can Eat Spaghetti and Meatballs – $20
Accompanied by a side salad with choice of dressing.
Slow Roasted Prime Rib au Jus (Saturday Only) – $32
Served with a horseradish sauce, baked potato or mashed potato, and seasonal fresh vegetables.
Desserts
Banana Cream Pie – $7
NY Style Cheesecake – $7
Choice of Mango, Kiwi Lime, or Strawberry Sauce.
Italian Lemon Cream Cake – $7
Features from the Bar
Spiked Strawberry Spritzer – $8
Strawberry Vodka, Muddled Strawberries, Hard Seltzer, and Lemon Garnish
Louis M. Martini – Cabernet Sauvignon – $8/glass
2016- Napa Valley. Concentrated flavors of dark berries, black licorice, and spice.
Warsteiner- German Pilsner – $5
What’s on Tap?
Leinenkugel- Summer Shandy – $5.50
Fat Heads – Bumble Berry Honey Blueberry Ale – $6
Sweet Water – Hazy IPA – $6
North Country Brewing – Firehouse Red Ale – $5.50
Bud Light – $3.25
Be sure to satisfy your wing craving on Mondays and your taco dependence on Thursdays at Wanango Country Club.
Monday nights you can enjoy the All You Can Eat Boneless Wing Buffet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bud Light pitchers are also just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
On Thursdays, Wanango Country Club offers $3.99 tacos all day and Bud Light pitchers for just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Check out Wanango Country Club’s Facebook page for Friday and Saturday’s specials which include the “Weekend Catch,” Prime Rib Saturday, delicious appetizers, desserts, and drink specials!
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
