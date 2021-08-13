 

State Police Calls: Criminal Trespass Incidents, Bad Check

Friday, August 13, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Criminal Trespass in Beaver Township

Around 7:06 a.m. on August 9, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a trespass incident.

The incident reportedly occurred at a location on Wentlings Corners Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a 52-year-old man from Knox.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Trespass in Tionesta Township

Around 11:27 a.m. on August 10, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a trespassing incident.

The incident reportedly occurred at a location on Ponderosa Lane in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

It involved a 2015 Dodge vehicle.

The victim is listed as a 55-year-old Tionesta man.

According to police, a known 76-year-old Tionesta man was subsequently taken into custody, arraigned on related charges, and then committed to the Warren County Jail.

The suspect’s name was not released.

Theft/Bad Checks in Tionesta Borough

Around 4:04 p.m. on August 10, Marienville-based State Police received a report of a bad check that was made out to the Forest County Treasurer’s Office by a known male.

Police say the known male paid the full amount owed after being made aware, and no charges were filed.

The name of the known male was not released.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

