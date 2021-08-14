A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today = A slight chance of showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 79. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

