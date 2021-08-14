Clarion County Recipe of the Day: White Chocolate Macaroons

The chocolate and coconut combination make these macaroons a lovely treat!

Ingredients

5 egg whites

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract



1-1/3 cups sugar5-1/4 cups sweetened shredded coconut, toasted, divided3/4 cup ground almonds6 ounces white baking chocolate, coarsely chopped

Directions

-Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Add vanilla; beat on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in sugar, about 2 tablespoons at a time, on high until stiff glossy peaks form and sugar is dissolved. Gradually fold in 4 cups coconut and nuts, about 1/2 cup at a time.

-Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake at 275° for 25 minutes or until firm to the touch. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

-In a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate; stir until smooth. Spoon 1/4 teaspoon white chocolate on each cookie; sprinkle each with 1 teaspoon coconut. Place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until chocolate is set. Store in an airtight container.

