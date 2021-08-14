Clarion University Talent Search Awarded $2.3 Million in Funding

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University’s TRIO Talent Search has been awarded a five-year grant through the U.S. Department of Education.

Disbursed in annual installments of $463,217.00, the grant totals $2,316,085.00 and provides funding the program from September 2021 through August 2026.

The Talent Search program, first funded by the Department of Education in 1990, identifies and assists individuals who most often are from backgrounds in which they are the first generation to pursue higher education and who have the potential to succeed.

The goal of Talent Search is to increase the number of youth from our area to complete high school and to enroll in and complete postsecondary education.

Comprehensive services provided through in-school and out-of-school components focus on study skills instruction, campus visits, SAT preparation, financial aid planning, FAFSA (financial aid) completion, career planning, cultural awareness, STEM opportunities, leadership programs, and economic literacy.

The program serves:

Students in grades six through 12;

High school graduates and adults interested in enrolling or re-enrolling in postsecondary education; and

High School dropouts

Each year, Talent Search serves 835 individuals age 12 and older.

Clarion University Talent Search serves residents of Clarion, Jefferson and Venango counties, providing support in 10 local target school districts: Allegheny Clarion Valley, Brookville Area, Clarion-Limestone, Cranberry Area, Franklin Area, Keystone, North Clarion, Oil City Area, Redbank Valley and Union. The program works collaboratively with local schools, guidance offices, and human service agencies.

Due to the federal funding and reporting requirements, a brief application is required. For information, to register for events or to learn more about the program, call 814-393-2071 or complete the form at www.clarion.edu/ets.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.