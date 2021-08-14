Can You Hear Me Now? Telephone Extensions Coming to Clarion County Jail



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Communication to and from the Clarion County Jail is expected to improve with the approval of 16 phones at a total cost of $2573.78 by the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors on Thursday morning.

In a Clarion County IT project, the phones will allow individual extensions for employees in the facility. The project will be paid for from the pass-through account, profits from the inmate telephone service, according to Warden Jeff Hornberger.

“It’s an inmate profit system and every jail has it,” Hornberger said. “We’re allowed to utilize that for upgrades to the facility if it directly affects the inmates. In this case, a lot of times the counselor uses the phones where the inmates can make the call out to the family members. We also have phones available that inmates can go to interview rooms to talk further to investigators.”

Hornberger also reported that the use of a mobile video visitation kiosk was still at a standstill. GTL, the company that provides telephone services for inmates and their families, installed the software two months ago and said they were ready to go live with this service.

“However, they ran into a glitch where there was an accounting feature that was not turned on and they had to go fix it,” Hornberger explained.

“We’re just a small, small piece of the pie compared to most their other deals in Pennsylvania. They pretty much control the state of Pennsylvania with these services and a lot of the other states,” he added.

Noting that he is aware of other prisons with operational video visitation, Hornberger said he would check with the vendor.

In other business:

– The facility’s kitchen dishwasher that was installed last month is up and working.

– Inmate population continues to be lower than past years with an average daily population of 63.81 and as of Wednesday morning, there were 21 females, 41 males, and four temporary transfers. Under Intermediate Punishment, there are 93 people in the program, including two on work release and 21 on household electronic monitoring.

– A report on support services for July revealed 147 inmates were seen by the prison counselor, three inmates were on suicide watch, 20 inmates were seen by the contracted psychiatrist, and nine inmates received Narcan training with drug and alcohol representatives.

– During the month of July, 13 inmates received their first dose of Pfizer COVID vaccine, eight inmates received their second dose, and one COVID-19 test was performed.

– Two inmates are on work release, and the continuing policy requires that inmates are fully vaccinated before they enter work release approved by the judge.

“We want to just look at the requirements month to month,” Hornberger said. “I think it’s a good thing right now with everything looking like it’s starting to ramp back up.”

District Attorney Drew Welsh asked if the requirement for both doses of the vaccine was keeping anyone from entering work release.

According to Hornberger, that policy does not appear to be holding anyone back from work release and the number of inmates receiving the vaccine has increased.

– Board Chairman Wayne Brosius asked for a review of the possible patchwork or sealing for the prison parking lot and reported quotes for the work.

Neil Sealer quoted a cost of $2,850.00 for resealing the parking lot, Truitt Sealcoating quoted $4,890.00 for resealing the parking lot, and Hager Paving offered a different solution and quoted $35,950.00 for paving the entire parking lot.

“Hager was going to give us both prices, but he said he would recommend it repaving it because it’s sunken in a lot of places.”

It seemed clear that a seal coating for the parking lot would not solve some of the underlying problems with the lot.

Following discussion, the board decided to make interim repairs in the parking lot because it may have to replace two HVAC units on the roof, and the roof will also need replacing. Brosius noted that the costs of the new units are between $8,000.00 to $11,000.00 each.

“I would like to get an architect to check the roof and get the specifications ready to bid that possibly next year because you don’t want to wait until the horses are out of the barn,” Tharan said.

“We might want to do it in sections and different things like that. You can do half of it on where all the new units are instead of maybe trying to get it all at the same time, we could try to stagger it.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.