North Fork Archaeology Presentation on Venango Path Set for August 20

Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Photo155416BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – North Fork Archaeology is hosting a special presentation on the Venango Path on August 20 in Brookville.

(Photo courtesy of The Historical Marker Database)

Charles Williams, Ph.D., owner of Williams Ecological LLC, will be giving a presentation titled The Venango Path, Then and Now, following a short business meeting on Friday, August 20, beginning at 7:00 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church Education Building located at the corner of White and Main Street in Brookville.

This event is free, and the public is invited to attend.

Dr. Williams is an environmental consultant, scientist, and educator currently teaching biology and ecology online for Columbia Southern University. He has a special interest in landscape archaeology and environmental history.

The presentation will focus on the forgotten landscapes and historic environments traversed in the 18th and 19th centuries, especially in the French Creek Valley, and how natural and human factors have changed these landscapes over time.

The Venango Path was a Native American pathway that ran from the Forks of the Ohio (present-day Pittsburgh) north to the village of Venango at the mouth of French Creek, and through the French Creek Valley to Presque Isle near Lake Erie.

The Venango Path was an important north-south “landscape of movement” for Native Americans and Europeans alike, facilitating trade, migration and settlement, and military activities.

During George Washington’s 1753 journey to oust the French from their forts in the French Creek Valley, the Venango Path provided access to the backcountry vital to his mission.

For more information on the event, contact Ken Burkett at 814-849-0077.


