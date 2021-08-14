Police: Local Man Chokes, Hits Woman, Threatens to ‘Kill Her’

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Tionesta man who allegedly choked and struck a woman and threatened to kill her during a dispute at a Washington Township residence earlier this month.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Mark Daniel Deloe on August 4.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:28 a.m. on August 3, a known woman contacted Marienville-based State Police to report a known female victim had been assaulted by Mark Deloe. Police then proceeded to interview the victim at the woman’s residence.

The victim told police that around 11:00 p.m. on August 2, she and Deloe began arguing at Deloe’s residence in Washington Township, Clarion County, and she then slept in her vehicle outside the residence. Then, around 6:40 a.m on August 3, Deloe woke her up and invited her back inside.

The victim reported that once she was inside the residence, they began arguing again, and Deloe head-butted her in the face and kicked her in the face, causing a small cut and bleeding on her eyelid. The victim told police she pushed Deloe away, causing his glasses to fall from his face, and Deloe then grabbed her and began choking her while saying multiple times that he was “going to kill her,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that Deloe then began dragging her around the house while looking for a pair of glasses. He also allegedly took her clothing off, without her consent, while continuing to threaten her.

The victim reported she was finally able to escape the residence through a window, while still unclothed, and then ran to her mother’s house for safety.

Police also spoke to the victim’s mother who stated she was awakened around 7:15 a.m. by the victim’s arrival at her house, naked. She told police the victim appeared to be very frightened and had recent physical injuries on her face and neck, the complaint states.

Police observed the victim had a small cut with dry blood on her right eyelid and her right eye was red and beginning to bruise. There were also two red marks visible on the victim’s neck consistent with being choked. Police also found two red marks on the victim’s back and another on the right side of her torso, according to the complaint.

Police made multiple attempts to locate Deloe but were unable to make contact with him, and an arrest warrant was requested, the complaint notes.

Dele was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on September 7 with Judge Schill presiding.

