Say What?!: Woman Runs 100 Miles on Treadmill in Under 22 Hours for Guinness Record

NEW YORK – A New York woman became the first Guinness World Record holder for the fastest 100 miles in a treadmill in a specialized category under the record-keeping organization’s new Impairment Records Initiative.

Amy Palmiero-Winters, whose left leg was amputated below the knee when she was involved in a crash while riding her motorcycle in 1994, just months after she qualified for the Boston Marathon, ran the 100 miles in 21 hours, 43 minutes, 29 seconds.

