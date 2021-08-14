Local Business to Celebrate New Expansion
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Earlier this year, Deer Creek Winery announced plans for expanding its main winery location in Shippenville, and those dreams have now become a reality for winery owners Denis and Rhonda Brooks along with staff who are working hard on preparations for The Manor at Deer Creek Winery.
The Manor is a new five-bedroom Inn B&B located on the Brooks family farm in Shippenville, located just steps away from the current winery.
The vision to create The Manor came to the Brooks as they were deciding how to move forward with retirement. With both Denis and Rhonda sharing a love for adventure, the pair decided to renovate their home into a bed and breakfast and purchase a camper to travel the country in.
After almost six months of renovations, The Manor is now ready for guests. This is the perfect new addition because it gives you the option to book only one room or the entire house.
Guests can sign out a time to use The Manor’s hot tub and enjoy the scenic view that the western Pennsylvania countryside offers or they can take a short walk through the newly renovated courtyard to the winery and enjoy a glass of Deer Creek Wine that was made right there on the farm.
Before you stay, you can come to tour this beautiful new addition at The Manor at Deer Creek Winery’s Open House on August 20, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. or August 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. After touring The Manor, a staff member can accommodate you in booking a stay at a discounted rate only available those two days!
You can also enter for the chance to win a free stay, taste delicious food only available to our exclusive catering menu, and see all the reasons why Deer Creek Winery is about celebrating life! We will have several vendors here for the event like Clarion River Brewing Company, Yeany’s Maple, and more to be announced!
Any questions about The Manor’s Open House can be answered by calling 814-354-7392 or by following Deer Creek Winery on Facebook for up-to-date happenings.
