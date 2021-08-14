 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Weekend Specials at Sweet Basil: Saturday Prime Rib, Burger Sunday

Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

sweet basil 3SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar this weekend, meet their friendly staff, and try one of their daily specials!

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Saturday Prime Rib

Sweet Basil’s special on Saturday is a 12 oz. Prime Rib cooked to your favorite temperature.

It is served with fresh bread, a salad, and the chef’s choice of potato.

Prime Rib


Sunday Burger Special

Sunday is Sweet Basil’s Burger Special!

Click here for the different choices and toppings.

The burger is served with fries.

1D4A4609_PPM_1200

Check out their awesome desserts!

sweet basil

(Photos above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Dining Room Hours:

Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.

Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.

Late-Night Food Available at Sweet Basil’s bar Until 10!

169665330_1788363041326558_7102842248511846772_n

Sweet Basil’s bar is open on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday.

Happy Hour is Monday through Friday 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.!

Late-night food is available at the bar until 10:00 p.m., Monday thru Saturday.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.