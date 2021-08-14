 

Venango County Man Dies in Fiery Crash on Bredinsburg Road

Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

crime-tapeCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 27-year-old Oil City man died in a fiery crash that occurred on Friday afternoon on Bredinsburg Road.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:59 p.m. on Friday, August 13, on Bredinsburg Road, west of Black Berry Lane, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say while traveling west on Bredinsburg Road, a 2011 Subaru Impreza went off the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle traveled approximately 62 feet and then struck a tree with its front end. After impacting the tree, it spun counterclockwise 180 degrees and became engulfed in flames.

The Seneca Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

According to police, the operator of the vehicle – 27-year-old Dylan J. Stewart, of Oil City – was found deceased in the driver’s side seat.

PSP Franklin were assisted at the scene by Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, and Lowry’s Auto.


