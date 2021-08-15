A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 77. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog after 1am. Low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

