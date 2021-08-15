 

Body of Missing 3-Year-Old Boy Gone Missing from Campsite Found in Allegheny River

Sunday, August 15, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-line-1024x680ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – The body of a three-year-old boy who was reported missing from a campsite area in Bethel Township was found on Saturday afternoon in the Allegheny River.

An extensive search for three-year-old Dwight Dinsmore, of Yatesboro, Pa., was initiated around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, August 13, utilizing family members, local K9 units, local police departments, several volunteer fire departments, and PSP members, according to Kittanning-based State Police.

The search was called off on Friday evening due to inclement weather and resumed on Saturday morning.

According to Action 4 News, the Armstrong County coroner confirmed the dive team recovered the boy’s body one mile south of Lock #6 in Bethel Township, Armstrong County, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

His death is being ruled an accident.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.


