Body of Missing 3-Year-Old Boy Gone Missing from Campsite Found in Allegheny River

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – The body of a three-year-old boy who was reported missing from a campsite area in Bethel Township was found on Saturday afternoon in the Allegheny River.

An extensive search for three-year-old Dwight Dinsmore, of Yatesboro, Pa., was initiated around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, August 13, utilizing family members, local K9 units, local police departments, several volunteer fire departments, and PSP members, according to Kittanning-based State Police.

The search was called off on Friday evening due to inclement weather and resumed on Saturday morning.

According to Action 4 News, the Armstrong County coroner confirmed the dive team recovered the boy’s body one mile south of Lock #6 in Bethel Township, Armstrong County, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

His death is being ruled an accident.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.