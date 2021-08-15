Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Skillet Beef Tamales

Here’s an easy, cheesy meal that will become a family favorite!

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1/3 cup chopped sweet red pepper



1/3 cup chopped green pepper2 cups salsa3/4 cup frozen corn2 tablespoons water6 corn tortillas (6 inches), halved and cut into 1/2-inch strips3/4 cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese5 tablespoons fat-free sour cream

Directions

-In a large skillet coated with cooking spray, cook beef and peppers over medium heat for six to eight minutes or until beef is no longer pink and vegetables are tender; crumble beef; drain. Stir in salsa, corn, and water; bring to a boil.

-Stir in tortilla strips. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 10-15 minutes or until tortillas are softened. Sprinkle with cheese; cook, covered, 2-3 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Serve with sour cream.

-Freeze option: Freeze cooled meat mixture in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally; add water if necessary. Serve with sour cream.

