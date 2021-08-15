 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Hearing for Area Woman Charged With Assault, Child Endangerment Set for Tuesday

Sunday, August 15, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel 2aJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for a Mayport woman who reportedly admitted to assaulting a juvenile victim.

Court documents indicate 21-year-old Anna Marie Strawcutter is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17.

Strawcutter faces the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Misdemeanor 3

She is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, in early February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:28 a.m. on February 8, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a report of possible child abuse.

At the hospital, troopers observed a juvenile victim with bruising on the victim’s left arm, left leg, and an unknown mark on the victim’s back. The bruises were observed to be consistent with being physically squeezed or struck, the complaint states.

Police then spoke to Anna Marie Strawcutter about the victim’s condition.

According to the complaint, Strawcutter initially stated she was unaware of the bruises, then later admitted to striking the victim on the back with an open hand an unknown number of times. She also reportedly admitted to physically squeezing the victim’s arm and leg.

Strawcutter told police she was “upset” due to not being able to console the victim, the complaint indicates.

The victim was also observed to have a distinctive rectangular bruise believed to have been caused by a clamp that was seized from the location of the reported incident and later entered into evidence at the Punxsutawney-based State Police barracks, according to the complaint.

Strawcutter was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 9:55 a.m. on February 8.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.