Say What?!: Man Balances Field Hockey Stick on One Finger for 3 Hours, 35 Minutes

INDIA – An Indian man unofficially broke a Guinness World Record when he balanced a field hockey stick on one finger for 3 hours, 35 minutes.

Raj Gopal Bhoi of Jamutjhula village, in the Balangir district of Odisha, balanced the field hockey stick on his right index finger, with numerous witnesses including Satyapira Padhan, a Guinness World Record-holder for most punches thrown in one minute with both hands.

