All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran James Hulings
James Hulings served our country in the United States Marine Corps.
Name: James D. Hulings
Born: August 24, 1946
Died: July 6, 2020
Hometown: Shippenville, Pa.
Branch: US Marine Corps.
James Hulings proudly served our country in the USMC from 1964 to 1968, serving in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968.
Click here to view a full obituary.
Submitted by James’ wife, Brenda Hulings.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.