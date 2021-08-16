 

Bonnie Lee Klem

Monday, August 16, 2021 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Bonnie Lee Klem, age 75 of Oil City, formerly of Stowe Township passed away peacefully on Thursday morning August 12, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late John Klem.

Dear Mother of Robert J. (Patty Johnston – Chronister) Finney, Kimberly E. (Ronald A.) Wisnesky and John W.P. (Kelly J.) Klem.

Loving Grandmother of Michael B. Wisnesky, Lacey A. Finney, Justin R. Finney, Mary A.Wisnesky, Josh P. Klem and Jeremy J. Klem.

Great-grandmother of Lorenzo J. Finney.

Sister of Flo Sloneker and Chrissy Sloneker.

Also survived by nieces, nephews and other family members.

Bonnie was always taking care of everyone no matter of her ailments.

She will be remembered as a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend to all who knew her.

Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday August 15, 2021 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Kennedy Township location of the Anthony M. Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc. 941 McCoy Road McKees Rocks, PA 15136.

Additional visitation on Monday morning 9:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 am in the Musmanno Chapel.

The family will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 8:45 am to leave in procession for a graveside burial at Brandon Cemetery 192 Old Salina Road Seneca, PA 16346.

If you would like to go to the cemetery, please meet at the funeral home on Tuesday at 8:45 am.

Memorial contributions may be donated to the American Heart Association or to Focus on Renewal (FOR) 420 Chartiers Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136


