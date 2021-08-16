 

CDC Shows Several Western Pa. Counties Climbing to ‘High’ Level of COVID-19 Transmission

Monday, August 16, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 7.48.00 AMWESTERN PA (EYT) – Several counties in the local region have recently been deemed to have a “high” level of community transmission of COVID-19 by the CDC.

According to information from the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, Jefferson, Clearfield, Armstrong, Lawrence, Beaver, Allegheny, Greene, and Washington Counties each had a “high” level of transmission from August 7-13.

The CDC defines a “high” COVID-19 transmission level as at least 100 cases for every 100,000 people.

The transmission rate was “substantial,” defined as 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people, in Clarion, Venango, Butler, Indiana, Elk, Mercer, Crawford, and Erie counties.

The only counties with a “moderate” transmission rate, defined as 10 to 50 cases for every 100,000 people, were Forest, Warren, and McKean counties.

There are currently no “Low” transmission areas in western Pennsylvania.


