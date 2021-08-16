Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Haze
Monday, August 16, 2021 @ 12:08 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Haze.
Haze is a young female Australian Shepherd mix.
She was brought to the rescue as a stray.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, she is friendly and playful.
For more information on Haze, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
