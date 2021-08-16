 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mixed Berry Turnovers by Claire Saylor

Monday, August 16, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG-4613 (1)Claire’s expertise in baking truly shines through these phenomenal turnovers!

Ingredients

2 sheets of frozen puff pastry
3 cups mixed berries chopped (I used a small bag of frozen berries, 16 oz.)

1 Tbsp. cornstarch
2 Tbsp. warm water
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 egg
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1-2 Tbsp. milk

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Next, remove the puff pastry from the freezer and thaw according to instructions. You can do this while creating and cooling the berry mixture.

-Whisk together the cornstarch and 1 Tbsp. water until the cornstarch has dissolved.

-In a medium saucepan, add the chopped berries, sugar, cornstarch mixture, and lemon juice. Place mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly. Bring the mixture to a simmer, and allow to simmer for 3 minutes, stirring continuously. Remove pan from heat and allow to cool.

-Using a rolling pin, roll the first sheet of thawed pastry into an 11-inch square. Using a pizza cutter, cut the sheet into 4 equal squares.

-Place about 1/4 cup of cooled berry mixture over half of each square, leaving at least 1/2 inch border.

-Beat together 1 egg and 1 Tbsp. water. Brush egg wash lightly on the edges of the pastry (just enough to seal) before bringing the edges together. Crimp tightly along the edges with a fork to seal.

-Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, keeping them at least 1 inch apart. With a paring knife, cut 2-3 small slits in the top of each turnover. Brush the tops with egg wash and bake 20-30 minutes or until golden and puffed.

-Stir the powdered sugar and milk together, adding enough milk to reach your desired consistency. Then, drizzle glaze over the warm turnovers. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


