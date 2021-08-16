Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mixed Berry Turnovers by Claire Saylor

Claire’s expertise in baking truly shines through these phenomenal turnovers!

Ingredients

2 sheets of frozen puff pastry

3 cups mixed berries chopped (I used a small bag of frozen berries, 16 oz.)



1 Tbsp. cornstarch2 Tbsp. warm water1/4 cup granulated sugar1 Tbsp. lemon juice1 egg1/2 cup powdered sugar1-2 Tbsp. milk

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Next, remove the puff pastry from the freezer and thaw according to instructions. You can do this while creating and cooling the berry mixture.

-Whisk together the cornstarch and 1 Tbsp. water until the cornstarch has dissolved.

-In a medium saucepan, add the chopped berries, sugar, cornstarch mixture, and lemon juice. Place mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly. Bring the mixture to a simmer, and allow to simmer for 3 minutes, stirring continuously. Remove pan from heat and allow to cool.

-Using a rolling pin, roll the first sheet of thawed pastry into an 11-inch square. Using a pizza cutter, cut the sheet into 4 equal squares.

-Place about 1/4 cup of cooled berry mixture over half of each square, leaving at least 1/2 inch border.

-Beat together 1 egg and 1 Tbsp. water. Brush egg wash lightly on the edges of the pastry (just enough to seal) before bringing the edges together. Crimp tightly along the edges with a fork to seal.

-Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, keeping them at least 1 inch apart. With a paring knife, cut 2-3 small slits in the top of each turnover. Brush the tops with egg wash and bake 20-30 minutes or until golden and puffed.

-Stir the powdered sugar and milk together, adding enough milk to reach your desired consistency. Then, drizzle glaze over the warm turnovers. Enjoy!

