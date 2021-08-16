Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

 

Monday, August 16, 2021 @ 02:08 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Area School District is in immediate need of the following positions:

Title I Teacher

Must have a valid PA Elementary and Reading Specialist Certification.

This is a full-time permanent position.

Temporary (one year) Part-Time Fourth Grade teacher

Must have a valid PA Elementary PK-4 Certification.

Send cover letter, resume, letters of reference, standard teaching application, copy of certification, transcripts, and most recent clearances to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214

Substitute Nurse to cover a long-term absence.

Must have a current nursing license and required clearances within 1 year.

Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and copies of license and clearances to:

Mrs. Natalie Miller-Martini
Clarion High School
219 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214

Part-Time School Year Secretary

Must have required clearances within one year.

Send cover letter, resume, and copies of clearances to:

Roger Walter
Clarion Elementary School
800 Boundary Street
Clarion, PA 16214

Part-Time Paraprofessionals

Associates degree or highly qualified preferred and required clearances within one year.

Send cover letter, resume, and copies of clearances to:

Crystal Johnston
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214

Interviews for all positions will begin Friday, August 20, 2021, and continue until a suitable applicant is found.


