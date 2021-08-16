Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District
Clarion Area School District is in immediate need of the following positions:
Title I Teacher
Must have a valid PA Elementary and Reading Specialist Certification.
This is a full-time permanent position.
Temporary (one year) Part-Time Fourth Grade teacher
Must have a valid PA Elementary PK-4 Certification.
Send cover letter, resume, letters of reference, standard teaching application, copy of certification, transcripts, and most recent clearances to:
Dr. Joseph Carrico
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214
Substitute Nurse to cover a long-term absence.
Must have a current nursing license and required clearances within 1 year.
Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and copies of license and clearances to:
Mrs. Natalie Miller-Martini
Clarion High School
219 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214
Part-Time School Year Secretary
Must have required clearances within one year.
Send cover letter, resume, and copies of clearances to:
Roger Walter
Clarion Elementary School
800 Boundary Street
Clarion, PA 16214
Part-Time Paraprofessionals
Associates degree or highly qualified preferred and required clearances within one year.
Send cover letter, resume, and copies of clearances to:
Crystal Johnston
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214
Interviews for all positions will begin Friday, August 20, 2021, and continue until a suitable applicant is found.
