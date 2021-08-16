Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is in immediate need of the following positions:

Title I Teacher

Must have a valid PA Elementary and Reading Specialist Certification.

This is a full-time permanent position.

Temporary (one year) Part-Time Fourth Grade teacher

Must have a valid PA Elementary PK-4 Certification.

Send cover letter, resume, letters of reference, standard teaching application, copy of certification, transcripts, and most recent clearances to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Substitute Nurse to cover a long-term absence.

Must have a current nursing license and required clearances within 1 year.

Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and copies of license and clearances to:

Mrs. Natalie Miller-Martini

Clarion High School

219 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Part-Time School Year Secretary

Must have required clearances within one year.

Send cover letter, resume, and copies of clearances to:

Roger Walter

Clarion Elementary School

800 Boundary Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Part-Time Paraprofessionals

Associates degree or highly qualified preferred and required clearances within one year.

Send cover letter, resume, and copies of clearances to:

Crystal Johnston

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Interviews for all positions will begin Friday, August 20, 2021, and continue until a suitable applicant is found.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.