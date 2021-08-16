

Joyce M. Perry, 67, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 from injuries sustained in an accidental fall.

She was born in Oil City on July 6, 1954 to the late Wade and Phyllis (Schoch) Perry.

Joyce was a 1973 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was employed by the Oil City Hospital and then UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca, most recently as a medical secretary.

She was a member of Seneca United Methodist Church and was active with the Builder’s Sunday school class and Lydia Circle women’s group.

Joyce enjoyed traveling with her mom, reading, watching the birds in her yard, and sewing.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas Perry and his wife Nancy of Oil City; a nephew, Alan Perry of Oil City; and a niece, Sara Perry and her son, Nicholas McKinney, of Texas. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Buster.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and his wife, David and Jeanie Perry.

Her family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the Visiting Nurses Association, and her special friends, Beth Davis, Diane and Dale Mallory, and Bess Grimshaw.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. To express online condolences to Joyce’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

