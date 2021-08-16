Man Injured in Rollover Crash on I-80 in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 late last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:06 p.m. on Friday, August 13, on Interstate 80 eastbound near Clintonville Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Police say 46-year-old Gazmen Memeti, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was operating a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 during a heavy rainstorm when, for unknown reasons, he traveled off the south berm and up onto an embankment.

The vehicle then continued eastbound on the embankment, eventually rolling onto its left side and coming to a final rest.

Memeti was extricated from the vehicle by Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department and transported to Grove City Medical Center for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

He was not using a seat belt.

Memeti was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Monday, August 16, 2021.

