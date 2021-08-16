A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 74. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 66. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

