Pop-Up Festival in Clarion Borough Deemed a Success; Organizers Looking at Future Events

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – As a result of a successful Pop-Up festival that took place in Clarion Borough on August 6, organizer are now anticipating future events.

Organizer Nancy Hanna told exploreClarion.com that a survey of people at the festival, including the Pop-Up Shop owners and attendees, received a great deal of positive feedback.

“Everyone wanted to know when we were going to do something like this again, which was really good to hear,” Hanna said.

With an estimated 300 or more people attending the combined Bluegrass Festival and Pop-Up Shop event in Clarion on Friday night, downtown Clarion was an active place, with more foot traffic than is usually seen in the area.

The Pop-Up event arose through the combined effort of the Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry, The United Way of Clarion, Destination Clarion Downtown, Clarion’s Economic Development and Small Business Development, Clarion Borough, and Clarion’s Blueprint Committee, and C-93, according to Hanna.

“It really was a team effort, and we couldn’t have done it without everyone involved.”

Hanna noted that organizers plan to meet again soon to go over both the response to the festival and the possibility of additional future events.

“We’re talking about things like quarterly Pop-Up events, or doing something like a First Friday event, and maybe including music or other events.”

Any future events would most likely be in the works for next spring since summer is already drawing to a close and the annual Autumn Leaf Festival is fast approaching, Hanna added.

However, this gives organizers ample time to consider all of the options for possible future events, including looking at some of the things that worked during the recent festival.

“One of the great things about the Bluegrass Festival was having not only the main stage on 6th Avenue but also the smaller jam stations. It was just so much fun, and it brought the energy of the event up even more, which I thought was exciting.”

Hanna noted another idea that had been brought up was having themed events, whether they be quarterly or as First Fridays, focusing on things like Children and Family, Arts, and Music.

“For this (recent) event, we wanted to focus on the businesses, but I think there are a lot of local non-profit organizations that would like to have an opportunity to get out and meet the public, too. Maybe we could connect in some way with the Farmer’s Market, as well. The possibilities are limitless.”

Future events aren’t the only thing Hanna and other organizers are talking about, either.

“If there is the will, we’re also talking about possibly trying to do a co-op shop, which is a bigger idea, since we would need a space to do it.”

Hanna said that organizers are currently looking into possible spaces for a co-op shop, which could offer incubator space to small shops, while also seeking to find out how many people would be interested and willing to pay rent for a space in such a shop.

She also noted that with Clarion University offering a class on entrepreneurship, another idea for the co-op could be to offer space to the entrepreneur students for a time, then pick a “winner” who would get a set amount of time in the shop for free.

“This kind of cooperation could really help move Clarion forward, but it takes everyone working together and bringing what they have to the table. In a small town, it shouldn’t be just a few people helping with things like this, it should be all of us doing our little part. That’s what I’m excited about and that’s what I want to encourage.”

Organizers hope that the interest in the Pop-Up event and the positive feedback from it will help propel both future events and other opportunities forward.

“Anything is possible, it just takes some reimagining of what Clarion could be in the future. Going forward, we just kind of have to play it out, stay loose, and rediscover the personality of our town. Who are we and what do we have to offer that is unique? I want to help create a space for that kind of voice and creativity.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with future events is encouraged to email Nancy Hanna at [email protected] or reach out to The Local Clarion County on Facebook.

