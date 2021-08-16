Runaway Juvenile Returned to Taylor Diversion Program

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a juvenile that ran away from Taylor Diversion Program in Tionesta was located and returned a short time later.

On Sunday, August 15, Marienville-based State Police were contacted regarding a juvenile that fled from the Taylor Diversion Program in Tionesta Borough.

Police say the juvenile left Taylor Diversion around midnight on August 15 and it was unknown what direction and by what means they fled.

According to police, a search of the area then located the juvenile near a campsite.

The juvenile was subsequently returned to Taylor Diversion Program without further incident.

