

Russell E. Baldwin of Franklin died August 12, 2021 at home after a short illness. He was 89.

He and Janet Fecteau were married at Saint Mary’s church in Claremont, NH.

Besides his wife of 68 years, he is survived by three children Glen (Paula) of Chambersburg, PA, John of Ttitusville, PA, and Catherine of Franklin. He has four Grandchildren Julie of Winter Garden, FL, Kevin (Caitlyn) of Winchester, VA, Mitchell of Titusville and Jillian of Titusville. He is also survived by 1 great grandson Kaerik of Winchester, VA.

He was the only child of Clyde and Rose Baldwin. He was born September 6, 1931 in Claremont hospital.

He graduated from Stevens High School in Claremont, NH.

He served in the US Air Force in Korea after high school.

After the war, he went to Wentworth Institute of Technology for Electrical Engineering.

He worked at Joy Manufacturing in Claremont, NH and was transferred to Franklin, PA. He worked as an engineer.

He and Janet were members of St Patrick’s Catholic Church since 1966. He had also been a member of the Elks and VFW.

His hobbies included flying model airplanes, golfing, bowling, skiing, and hunting.

He obtained his pilot’s license and was a member of EAA 988 and a local flying club in Franklin.

He and Janet frequented King’s Restaurant for breakfast and The Station 4 in Cochranton for dinner.

There will be no visitation.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 23, 2021 at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Monsignor John Herbein, officiating.

Mr. Baldwin will received full military honors rendered by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard at the conclusion of the funeral mass.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Russ at the Franklin VFW at 12:30 P.M. on Monday, August 23, 2021 after the funeral Mass and military honors are complete.

He will be interred in Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Claremont, NH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Precious Paws Oscar Fund or to the Young Eagle’s.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

