

Sally J. Dorrion, 86, of Clarendon, PA., died Sunday morning, August 15, 2021, at the John & Orpha Blair Hospice Home.

She was born October 1, 1934, in Oil City, PA.

Sally was the daughter of William John and Mildred M. Kresinske Poulson.

She has resided in Clarendon, PA. since 1957.

She was a 1952 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Oil City, PA.

Sally was a member of the former St. Clara’s R.C. Church of Clarendon, PA., and an active member at Holy Redeemer R.C. Church where she had served on the funeral luncheon committee., took care of their bulletin board, stuffed bulletins and helped with vacation bible school.

She worked with the women for the Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department chicken barbeque.

Sally and her husband, enjoyed Friday night dinners at the former Mineral Well Restaurant.

She especially enjoyed traveling and going to the beach.

Most of all Sally enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother, family was her whole life.

She is survived by her 3 children – Terri L. Allison of Warren, PA., Thomas W. Dorrion of Warren, Pa., Scott W. Dorrion of Williamsburg, VA., 5 Siblings – Peg Gregory of Oil City, PA., Helen Bova of Warren, PA., Kathleen Cooper of Carlisle, PA., Mary Jayne Webb and husband, Kevin of Union City, PA., Ronald E. Poulson and wife, Joanne of Warren, PA., 10 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas William Dorrion, Sr. whom she married on June 6, 1953, in Oil City, PA. who died May 25, 1999, 1 Son – Timothy D. Dorrion, 2 Sisters – Gladys Hopwood, Deborah Anderson, son-in-law, Thomas R. Allison, Sr., daughter-in-law, Debbie Nuhfer Dorrion who died July 14, 2021

Friends may call at Holy Redeemer Church, 11 Russell Street, Warren, PA. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Stephen Schreiber, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery, Warren, PA.

Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Holy Redeemer Church Building Fund, Hospice of Warren County, earmarked for the John & Orpha Blair Hospice Home, 1 Main Avenue, Warren, PA. 16365 hospiceofwarrencounty.org

E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com .

The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.