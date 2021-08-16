 

Say What!?: Thrift Store Returns 146-Year-Old Marriage Certificate to Great-Granddaughter

Monday, August 16, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jared Sullenberger

Thrift-store-returns-146-year-old-marriage-certificate-to-great-granddaughterNORTH CAROLINA – A North Carolina thrift store at which a 146-year-old marriage certificate was found hidden inside a picture frame said the couple’s great-granddaughter now has been located.

Pam Phelps, an employee at the Hope Chest Thrift Store in Bolivia, said she was cleaning an antique 1889 print of a painting depicting a small girl and a dog when she found something hidden in the back of the frame.

Read the full story here.


