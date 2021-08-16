 

SPONSORED: The ‘Make This the Summer Event’ Is in Full Swing at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram

Monday, August 16, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

clarion ford buildingCLARION, Pa. – Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram is offering some spectacular rebates and incentives this month!

clarion jeep gr cherNew 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4×4’s offer $1,500 in rebates plus 0% financing for 48 months.

clarion jeep renegadeTake advantage of a $500 rebate plus 0% financing for 48 months when you purchase a new 2021 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4×4.

clarion ram bighornGet a $1,500 factory rebate plus 0% financing for 48 months on your next new 2021 Ram 1500 Bighorns Crew Cab truck.

Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

