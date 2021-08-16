SPONSORED: The ‘Make This the Summer Event’ Is in Full Swing at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram
Monday, August 16, 2021 @ 12:08 AM
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram is offering some spectacular rebates and incentives this month!
New 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4×4’s offer $1,500 in rebates plus 0% financing for 48 months.
Take advantage of a $500 rebate plus 0% financing for 48 months when you purchase a new 2021 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4×4.
Get a $1,500 factory rebate plus 0% financing for 48 months on your next new 2021 Ram 1500 Bighorns Crew Cab truck.
Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.
Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.