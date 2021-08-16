SUV Collides with Bear in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash involving a bear that injured a man on Interstate 80 earlier this month.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred around 12:06 p.m. on August 5, on Interstate 80 westbound near the 67 mile-marker, in Clarion Township.

Police say 45-year-old Michael J. Nicora, of Sussex, Wisconsin, was operating a 2018 Nissan Rogue, traveling west on I-80 when a bear ran out onto the roadway, and Nicora was unable to avoid hitting the bear with his vehicle.

According to police, Nicora suffered a minor injury to his hand from the airbag being deployed, but he was not transported for treatment.

He was using a seat belt.

No information was provided on the condition of the bear.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.