A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 75. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

